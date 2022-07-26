Accountability through reporting and automation based on data and insights are critical elements of a successful FinOps framework implementation. Let’s say you want to take advantage of opportunities like the Microsoft Azure hybrid benefit. How can you know where and when to use an SQL server in a hybrid environment while remaining within your license mobility constraints? How can you get the most out of your investments with cloud providers while assuring application performance and license compliance?

Flexera One with IBM Observability and IBM Turbonomic provide complementary capabilities for FinOps teams to manage and optimize cloud costs and resource investments in complex hybrid environments. The Cloud Cost Optimization component of Flexera One with IBM Observability provides customized views for FinOps stakeholders for cost visibility and reporting. IBM Turbonomic automates resource provisioning and workload placement so applications get exactly what they need to perform, reducing cloud spend and eliminating waste: