Three Differences Between DevOps and SRE

DevOps is a set of practices that aims to shorten the software development lifecycle and speed the delivery of higher-quality software by breaking down the silos and combining and automating the work of software development teams and IT operations teams.

Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) uses software engineering to automate IT operations tasks that would normally be performed by system administrators. These tasks include production system management, change management and incident response.

