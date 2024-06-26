What is circularity?

While circularity and sustainability are related terms, they are not interchangeable. Sustainability is the long-term ambition for people to coexist on Earth without depleting its natural resources. It is a larger goal to create a more sustainable future for both people and the planet and involves three pillars: environmental, social and economic.

Circularity is a sustainable practice and just one step toward achieving the larger goal of sustainability through reuse and minimizing waste. For instance, although a circular supply chain is likely to be more sustainable than supply chains in the linear economy, there are other ways to achieve supply chain sustainability.

However, governments and policymakers recognize the role circularity can play in reducing emissions and are including it in sustainability policy. The European Union, for example, enacted the Circular Economy Action Plan as part of the European Commission’s Green New Deal.1 The Action Plan includes initiatives along the entire lifecycle of products and encourages sustainable consumption to keep resources in Europe’s economy for as long as possible.

In 2024, the government of Chile published a plan for a circular economy called “Roadmap for Circular Chile by 2040.”2 The detailed program created a long-term vision for a fair circular economy that creates jobs, reduces waste, increases recycling, regenerates ecosystems and recovers illegal dump sites.