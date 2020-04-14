Blockchain and EDI: Do they complement or compete with each other?



Today’s multiplex supply chains need to be more transparent and efficient. End-to-end visibility with a single version of the truth in a supply chain is a nirvana which every business would like to achieve. With the evolution of electronic data interchange (EDI), companies went from everything manual to paperless transactions. EDI is the foundation of digital transformation in the supply chain of any business.

As technology matures with time, demands from business increases — more effectiveness, compliance and profitability. Blockchain has the potential to turbocharge and solve many of the problems plaguing today’s supply chains. Strong words, but how true are they? Will EDI be replaced? Do you have to replatform? Does blockchain technology apply to the supply chain world? Can it solve your supply chain problems and increase profitability? These are some of the common questions supply chain executives have asked us.

EDI and its standards are very much critical. It is crucial in transmitting industry-standard data over in a file format, one trading party to another via a common protocol. As the technology matured, value-added network (VAN) was replaced by FTP, AS2. I see history repeating itself with blockchain coming into the picture — industry-standard data (in EDI standards) will start getting synched with the blockchain network. The information your trading partners need is extracted out of local data sources and formatted according to these standards, then synched to the blockchain to make it a single source of truth.

Blockchain can provide a more straightforward, all-inclusive approach in business-to-business (B2B) information processing and is considered as a foundational block for the multi-enterprise business networks. EDI is a standardized methodology of exchanging information that blockchain can store in its ledgers as one or multiple blocks, process data with smart contracts, and share and exchange data via its consensual processes.

I want to give you a clearer understanding of what blockchain technology is all about, how it works with EDI, and to save you some time studying, testing, and assessing its value to your operations.