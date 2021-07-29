What is IoT with blockchain?

You can transform your business by sending your IoT data to an immutable blockchain ledger for added accountability, security and trust.
Internet of Things (IoT) enables devices across the internet to send data to private blockchain networks to create tamper-resistant records of shared transactions. IBM Blockchain® enables your business partners to share and access IoT data with you, but without the need for central control and management. Each transaction can be verified to prevent disputes and build trust among all permissioned network members.
Each transaction is recorded, put into a data block, and added to a secure, immutable data chain that cannot be changed, only added to.
With the IBM® Watson IoT® Platform, you can select the data to be managed, analyzed, customized and shared among permissioned clients and partners.
The IBM Blockchain Platform is open, interoperable and is built for your multicloud world, that uses the latest version of the leading Hyperledger Fabric platform, optimized for Red Hat® OpenShift®.
IBM Blockchain streamlines processes and creates new business value across your ecosystem by drawing on the data supplied by IoT devices and sensors.
Moving freight is a complex process involving different parties with different priorities. An IoT-enabled blockchain can store the temperatures, position, arrival times and status of shipping containers as they move.
Immutable blockchain transactions help ensure that all parties can trust the data and act decisively to move products quickly and efficiently.
The ability to track components that go into aircrafts, automobiles or other products are critical for both safety and regulatory compliance. IoT data stored in shared blockchain ledgers enables all parties to see component provenance throughout a product’s life.
Sharing this information with regulatory agencies, shippers and manufacturers is secure, easier and cost-effective.
IoT devices track the state of safety for critical machines and their maintenance. From engines to elevators, blockchain provides for a tamper-free ledger of operational data and the resulting maintenance.
Third-party repair partners can monitor the blockchain for preventive maintenance and record their work back on the blockchain. Operational records can also be shared with government entities to verify compliance.
Hyperledger Fabric is an open-source, modular blockchain framework for developing enterprise-grade applications with industry strategies.
Governments, businesses and institutions use blockchain to enable a secure and trusted infrastructure for digital identity and credentials.
Blockchain is a trustless network that provides enhanced security, transparency, and automation
The Home Depot implements IBM Blockchain technology to resolve vendor disputes and improve supply chain efficiency.
IPwe uses IBM Blockchain and AI to create a transparent global patent market, helped by IBM to increase visibility and flexibility.
Enabling companies of all sizes to trade across borders, helping to drive global economic growth.
Streamline your digital transformation with IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions, built to optimize scalability, modernization, and seamless integration across your IT infrastructure.
Unlock the full potential of blockchain technology with IBM's consulting and services, designed to accelerate your business transformation through scalable, secure and innovative solutions.
IBM Blockchain Platform: Hyperledger Fabric Support Edition provides SLAs and 24x7 enterprise support for Hyperledger Fabric, the de facto standard for enterprise blockchain platforms from the Linux Foundation.
Discover how IBM Blockchain can transform your business operations, streamline processes and enhance trust with industry-leading solutions. Stay informed with the latest insights and updates tailored to your industry needs.