

These days, supply chains are complex as well as distributed, involving a large number of parties. Supply chain companies are upgrading their business operations by adopting technologies like IoT and blockchain to monitor assets accurately. In fact, since 2018 the blockchain in IoT market (link resides outside ibm.com) grew from USD 30 million to 113 million, and is projected to grow to more than 3 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 93 percent by 2024.

IoT sensors are used to collect information relating to environmental conditions, verify how long the cargo remains in a particular truck or at a specific port, and whether or not it’s being tampered with or affected by any means which violates the handling directions. This information can be used to resolve invoice disputes by providing evidence for insurance claims. It also helps companies by assisting them in optimizing their supply chain operations for improved efficiency.

The economic impact (link resides outside ibm.com) of industrial IoT applications on the global GDP could stand anywhere between USD 4 trillion and 11 trillion by 2025. This economic impact from IoT is majorly due to the visibility and remote controlling capability it provides to almost all industries, which results in improved operational efficiency and safety.