How do I make an Android app?

Android app development typically follows 3 steps:



Employ the familiar Java™ language or simplify development with Kotlin





Use the cloud to extend your app and reduce server overhead





Distribute your app internally or use the Google Play Store

Is your organization planning to build a new mobile app? Maybe executives want to expand into a new sales channel, equip field technicians with an easier way to collect data or give employees fast, convenient access to benefit information.

Android might be the ideal platform to start your mobile app development journey. With more than two billion Android users around the world, developing for Android can help you connect with more customers, partners and employees.

If you’re building your first app, you'll find that Android’s open development environment has low barriers for entry. You’re probably already familiar with Java, Android’s native language (and if you're not, check out "What is Java?"). And unlike iOS app development, which requires you to use a Mac, Android allows you to develop apps by using almost any desktop or laptop.

Whether you’re planning to release your app exclusively on Android or considering development for both Android and iOS. Understanding how to get started and following a few best practices can help ensure an efficient and successful development process.