Deliver customer care that’s scalable and human-centered

Customers expect fast, knowledgeable, and personalized customer service, which is hard to deliver at scale. Rosane Giovis, Global Intelligent Service & Transformation Leader at IBM Consulting, shows how generative AI makes it possible.

The reason why our clients are excited about generative AI, is because for the first time, generative AI is giving them the confidence that these tasks can come off as very human-centered. Rosane Giovis Global Intelligent Service & Transformation Leader IBM Consulting
Featured resource Put AI to work in customer service Customer service is the #1 generative AI investment priority for CEOs surveyed. Today’s customers demand superior service and AI can help you deliver. Download the guidebook
More in customer service Transform customer self-service with AI

If you aren’t applying generative AI to customer service, you’re going to fall behind.

 Transform your contact center with AI

Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers.

Improve your agent experience with AI

Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.

