 Healthy tech with Sarah Hatchett, Cleveland Clinic
Episode 8: Healthy tech with Sarah Hatchett, Cleveland Clinic
Healthy tech with Sarah Hatchett, Cleveland Clinic. The stakes are uniquely high for CIOs in healthcare. From inherent risks and information blockers to the demand for new technology and world-class patient care, the stakes for a CIO can, quite literally, be life or death. Sarah Hatchett, SVP and CIO at the Cleveland Clinic, unpacks what it takes to balance patient care, data privacy, automation and AI trends, and the demand for technology advancements in healthcare.
 
Key takeaways:
  • 2:15 - Personal brands and authenticity in the workplace 
  • 5:40 - Unique challenges for CIOs in healthcare 
  • 7:22 - Balancing patient care, tech advancements and risk 
  • 11:18 - Information blockers: A tradeoff between risk and service 
  • 13:58 - The power of an openly shared mission 
  • 17:35 - AI trends in healthcare 
  • 23:07 - Skills to bet on now and for the future 
  • 28:31 - Lessons from failures

The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
