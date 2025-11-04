The power of AI starts with better data

Every company is sitting on a mountain of data, but only a few know what to do with it. In this episode of AI in Action, Madison Faulkner talks with David Levy about turning data chaos into clarity. She explores how agentic AI depends on strong data management and data governance, and why unstructured data and big data only create value when they’re organized with purpose. In other words, the real competitive edge isn’t the AI itself; it’s the data behind it. Because in the end, intelligent systems are only as powerful as the data that trains them.
Subscribe now on your favorite platform Youtube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more AI in Action episodes

View all episodes

 Stay on top of AI news View all episodes
When AI governance meets cybersecurity Procurement moves at AI speed AI adoption demands more than just new tools

Expand your knowledge

3D render of balls rolling on track
The latest AI News + Insights

Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
AI in Action report logo
AI in Action 2024. Let’s get real about AI

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
Madhu headshot
AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Subscribe to our playlist

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode—subscribe on YouTube