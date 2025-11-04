The power of AI starts with better data

Every company is sitting on a mountain of data, but only a few know what to do with it. In this episode of AI in Action, Madison Faulkner talks with David Levy about turning data chaos into clarity. She explores how agentic AI depends on strong data management and data governance, and why unstructured data and big data only create value when they’re organized with purpose. In other words, the real competitive edge isn’t the AI itself; it’s the data behind it. Because in the end, intelligent systems are only as powerful as the data that trains them.