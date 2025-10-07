AI adoption demands more than just new tools

07 October 2025

Most companies struggle with AI. And it’s usually not because the technology doesn’t work, but because the right adoption approach isn’t followed.

As Conor Grennan, Chief AI Architect at New York University, puts it, treating AI like a digital transformation initiative is a recipe for failure. What actually works is when leaders move beyond rolling out AI tools and drive the behavioral shift that sets clear expectations and enables real change.

When leadership teams get the people part right, they can avoid the usual mistakes, align teams on what matters and turn AI into real business results.

