Procurement moves at AI speed

Procurement is stepping into the future with AI. In this AI in Action episode, expert Daniel Barnes chats with David Levy about how agentic AI is shaking up procurement, which has long been stuck in spreadsheets and slow processes.

Watch the episode to understand how AI is pulling insights from contracts, vendor documents and other datasets, empowering procurement teams to make smarter, faster decisions. Also, learn how some companies are stumbling by trying to AI everything at once. Companies need to understand that the smart move is to start small and then scale up.

