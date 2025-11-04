Can agentic AI solve the scalability challenge in wealth management while expanding access to underserved communities? Ramona Ortega believes it can, but only with the right foundation. She explains how WealthBuild has moved from basic chatbots to RAG and now to agentic workflows that can deliver accurate and personalized guidance at scale. In her opinion, the real blockers aren’t algorithms but messy data, governance gaps and enterprise-grade security.

Since traditional financial services can’t reach many everyday consumers, she partners with community banks to close the gap. For her, the future lies where AI, APIs and blockchain meet, opening the door to accessible and democratized financial advice.