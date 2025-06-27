When AI thinks for us, the brain gets quieter

Kosmyna’s team recruited 54 university students from the Boston area and outfitted them with electroencephalography (EEG) caps, which measure electrical activity in the brain. The goal was to measure real-time fluctuations as participants wrote short essays using one of three tools: ChatGPT, a stripped-down Google search engine or no tool at all. Each student participated in multiple writing sessions, returning to the lab on different days.

The researchers were not testing knowledge or grading essays for quality. Instead, they were measuring what neuroscientists call “neural connectivity,” which refers to the degree to which different parts of the brain communicate with one another during a task.

“We weren’t looking at intelligence,” Kosmyna said. “This isn’t about being smart or not smart. We just wanted to see what happens in the brain when you use an LLM to complete a cognitive task.”

What they found was striking. When students used ChatGPT, their brains showed lower connectivity across key regions associated with active thinking and memory. When students worked without any tools, relying solely on their knowledge, their brains exhibited more cross-regional communication.

The experiment included a twist. In the final session, some participants were switched into new groups. A student who had used ChatGPT in earlier sessions would be asked to write without it, and vice versa.

That is when things got even more interesting. “We found that the order in which students used the tools actually mattered,” Kosmyna said. “If they started out using ChatGPT and then were asked to write on their own, their neural engagement was lower than if they had started without tools and only later used the AI.”

That difference, while based on a small sample, hints at something more profound: that relying on AI too early in life may interrupt cognitive processes that would otherwise build over time. The phenomenon echoes earlier research on cognitive offloading, the tendency for people to store information in external tools, such as smartphones or GPS systems. A 2011 paper described how people are less likely to remember facts when they know that they can retrieve those facts later, via search engines. In other words, when we trust a tool to remember for us, we stop trying. And the MIT study suggests that a similar dynamic may apply to writing and reasoning.

“Logically, we could expect there would be differences when you use tools versus when you don’t,” Kosmyna said. “And that’s what we observed. It is different.”