Corporate ventures steal the spotlight at SF Tech Week

Tomás Hernando Kofman is the Co-Founder of Not Diamond, a company building automatic prompt optimization and intelligent AI model routing, which recently completed its early-stage funding round with backing from many of the world’s most prominent AI scientists and firms, including IBM. Kofman originally connected with the IBM Research team, which had been exploring related topics. “We share a similar thesis: the more we can leverage the strengths and weaknesses of many diverse models instead of relying on a single monolith, the more we move towards a safer, more performant future for AI,” he said in an interview.

The pace of building an AI startup is blazing fast, especially in San Francisco where the hustle and energy remain unmatched. “There are a million things to build,” he said, “which is why we force ourselves to stay laser focused on a long-range vision and understanding our problem space better than anyone else in the world.”

Fontaine, who met with hundreds of startups this year, is particularly excited about vibe coding, multimodal strategies and reinforcement learning. And though a report by the Bank of England sparked concerns this week about an AI bubble, Fontaine isn’t convinced.

“I don’t think there’s an AI bubble,” she said. “There’s a lot of excitement, and we can’t predict the future—but the best safeguard is rigorous diligence and truly understanding the companies you invest in.”