Investing in the Enterprise Innovation of Tomorrow, With Founders Today

IBM Ventures is IBM’s venture capital fund. We invest in early-stage enterprise software startups building innovative technologies for the enterprise. To us, that means investing in broad trends that are strategically relevant to the future of IBM – across AI, data, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and sustainability.

$500 million capital commitment to accelerate the future of open and trusted enterprise AI

We are doubling down on our vision of an open and trusted future for enterprise AI with our announcement of a USD 500 million Enterprise AI Venture Fund. While we’ll continue to invest in non-AI related industries, we wanted to underscore our commitment to accelerating AI technologies for the enterprise. At our core, we are laser-focused on investing in, partnering with, and helping build the next generation of great enterprise technology companies – in AI and beyond.

Dedicated team supporting each of our founders

IBM Ventures is led by a passionate and experienced team of investors and subject matter experts. We leverage a best-in-class venture champion model and portfolio development team to ensure our portfolio companies get maximized support as they navigate the enterprise market and IBM. We offer differentiated value to startups by helping bring them directly into our clients, via IBM’s software and consulting organizations.

Capital+ mission: we enable founders through capital, credibility, expertise, and customers

We strive to be truly ‘capital plus’ – to every startup we invest in. Beyond just the check, we bring the credibility of the IBM brand, expertise from one of the longest standing commercial research institutions in the world, and access to some of the world’s largest enterprise customers.