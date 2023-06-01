SEC’s climate disclosure rule proposal explained

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a rule proposal (link resides outside ibm.com) to standardize the way organizations make climate-related disclosures. The rule proposal would require US publicly traded companies to disclose annually how their businesses are assessing, measuring and managing climate-related risks. This would include disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions as a measure of exposure to climate-related risk.
The proposed rule would standardize climate-related disclosures for investors, allowing them to clarify exposure to risk and potential impact on the business operations or financial condition of the organization they are investing in.
This rule proposal follows global efforts in recent years to standardize climate-related disclosure requirements for organizations.
While many companies already disclose their GHG footprint, there are discrepancies with how this is reported even within the same industries. The SEC’s rule proposal aims to harmonize emissions reporting, ensuring data is comparable and transparent for shareholders, investors and the public.
If enacted, the enforceable nature of the rule proposal will also require companies who have never previously reported on their GHG emissions to do so—increasing the significance of climate-related risks to portfolio managers.
Evidence from other geographies shows the significant impact these mandates can have on emission reduction. Mandates drive action, as seen in Australia when the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Act (link resides outside ibm.com) was introduced in 2007, which now includes hundreds of registrants (link resides outside ibm.com) reporting on their energy production, consumption and GHG emissions.
The United Kingdom is also (link resides outside ibm.com) taking up the mantle this year with plans to mandate UK-registered companies and financial firms to disclose their emissions, and the European Union is set to force all large companies listed on the European stock exchange to report their emissions beginning in 2024.
The SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rules are targeted at large, publicly listed US companies. The rule proposal includes some flexibility around Scope 3 emissions reporting including an exemption for smaller reporting companies.
The SEC’s proposal is aligned with existing recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The SEC’s proposed rule amendments would require organizations to disclose certain climate-related information including:
There has been an extensive public comment period since the proposed rules were published on the SEC’s website. The agency will take those comments into consideration before issuing a final rule, which will be voted on by the SEC’s commissioners.
In its fact sheet (link resides outside ibm.com), the SEC stated that the new requirements would be phased in over several years. The largest companies would need to start disclosing climate risks in 2023, while other firms would have until 2024.
Envizi will continue to closely monitor developments as the SEC’s climate disclosure proposal moves through consultation stages, and as further announcements by the SEC are made.
