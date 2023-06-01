SEC’s climate disclosure rule proposal explained

This rule proposal follows global efforts in recent years to standardize climate-related disclosure requirements for organizations.

While many companies already disclose their GHG footprint, there are discrepancies with how this is reported even within the same industries. The SEC’s rule proposal aims to harmonize emissions reporting, ensuring data is comparable and transparent for shareholders, investors and the public.

If enacted, the enforceable nature of the rule proposal will also require companies who have never previously reported on their GHG emissions to do so—increasing the significance of climate-related risks to portfolio managers.

Evidence from other geographies shows the significant impact these mandates can have on emission reduction. Mandates drive action, as seen in Australia when the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Act (link resides outside ibm.com) was introduced in 2007, which now includes hundreds of registrants (link resides outside ibm.com) reporting on their energy production, consumption and GHG emissions.

The United Kingdom is also (link resides outside ibm.com) taking up the mantle this year with plans to mandate UK-registered companies and financial firms to disclose their emissions, and the European Union is set to force all large companies listed on the European stock exchange to report their emissions beginning in 2024.