Quantum computing shows promising potential in finance

Quantum computing is starting to signal it could provide value for financial services problems, with recent results from banks and asset managers showing early signs of the benefits quantum computers could hold for useful applications.

In two separate announcements earlier this year, HSBC and Vanguard revealed the results of collaborations with IBM that hint at how quantum computers could begin to tackle some of the most computationally demanding tasks in finance. HSBC presented data that quantum-enhanced models helped improve predictions in corporate bond trading. Vanguard explored new algorithms that optimized portfolio construction under real-world constraints. Both experiments leave more to be explored as both quantum computers and new algorithms continue to scale. Yet, taken together, the findings may mark an early turning point, with finance emerging as one of the first industries to show the potential of measurable benefits from a technology that has long existed in the realm of experiment.

“Despite its emerging nature, quantum computing is slowly becoming a complementary explorative tool to tackle real-world problems in financial markets, and our work with HSBC and Vanguard provides some concrete exemplary quantum-enhanced approaches with learnings to inform future research directions,” said IBM Quantum Industry Applications Lead Dr. Manuel Proissl, in an interview with IBM Think. “It is all about finding practically relevant intersections of quantum and classical algorithms that can address financial modeling challenges.” This has been at the heart of these collaborations using IBM’s latest quantum computing systems.

For HSBC, the tests were conducted on real production-scale bond trading data, not on artificial examples. The experiment demonstrated an up to 34% improvement in predicting whether a bond trade would be filled compared to baseline methods. However, further research is required to determine how to reproduce them for different market regimes.

Empirical evidence like this advances a potential understanding of how quantum computers could be applied to financial problems and where they could provide value. Just as in the early days of classical computing, we hope this course of experimentation with our partners will yield significant progress.

The team also developed a framework that enables the approach to be scalable. Instead of inserting quantum computers directly into the high-speed trading loop, which is impractical today, they proposed a hybrid model. Quantum circuits, which are the programmable building blocks of quantum algorithms, generate features offline. These are then stored in a database and reused whenever similar market conditions arise.

“There is also a technique introduced, called classical-to-quantum event matching, which allows you to reuse quantum-generated features, regardless of the quantum algorithm,” Proissl explained. “If a similar market event observed in the past occurs again, then you can reuse these quantum features and respective models in real-time since the market event’s outcome is independent in this solution approach.”

That design, which blends cloud-based quantum computations with the speed of existing systems, would offer firms both flexibility and cost control when scaled. They could decide when to invest in generating new quantum features and when to rely on cached ones, making integration more realistic with today’s limited hardware.