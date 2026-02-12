The hidden rhythms in our AI use

When the researchers zoomed out from Cupid’s handiwork, they also saw more patterns that felt startlingly personal, said Costa Gomes. In the middle of the night, for instance, conversations about religion and philosophy surged. “It’s 3:00 AM and you suddenly have existential questions,” she said. “Most people are probably asleep, so you turn to your AI confidant.”

The biggest surprise for the researchers was “during any time of day, morning or night, health [was] dominant on mobile,” said Costa Gomes. Microsoft AI will continue to study user conversations with Copilot users, she said.

“It’s been interesting to see how we started dumping everything we get from a doctor into a large language model,” Volkmar Uhlig, VP and CTO of Data Platforms at IBM, shared on Mixture of Experts, speaking to how instances of medical-related chats on LLMs have grown. In doing this, Uhlig said, users are able to talk through their health results in a way that might help them confirm or simply better understand their diagnoses. “We are seeing a trend toward using [tools like Copilot] as an expert model.”

The value of these particular patterns stems in part from the size of the dataset. Studies of AI conversations from the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI top out at around 4 to 4.5 million conversations. Microsoft AI’s research team looked at nearly ten times that number of conversations.

The data also captured the rhythms of daily life. Programming dominated on weekdays while gaming overtook it on weekends—so clearly the researchers could spot weekends just by looking at the graph.

This particular finding also raises questions such as whether users access Copilot through work and continue using it in off-hours through the same license, said Lauren McHugh Olende, a Program Director for AI Open Innovation at IBM, on the podcast. “If people are flip-flopping using the same Copilot application for programming in the week and gaming on the weekend, who’s paying for that?”