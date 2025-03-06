Is there a future for wearable AI?

The short answer is yes.

At Mobile World Congress, Lenovo unveiled an AI-powered ring that lets users rotate, zoom and interact with 3D environments on their 3D laptop. Meanwhile, Google and Samsung previewed their XR headset, Project Moohan, which is capable of running Gemini and set to launch later this year. Yet, glasses to replace your phone, pins that bring AI to your daily life without a screen—many of the wearable devices built on the promise of bringing AI to millions have spectacularly flopped over the past years. Is the market doomed?

“There’s plenty of market for hardware AI,” says Ash Saulsbury, an entrepreneur who served as an executive at Apple, Microsoft and Facebook, in a recent interview with IBM Think.

Saulsbury believes that one of the biggest mistakes AI hardware companies can make is not thinking deeply enough about how people will feel wearing them. “Nobody wants to wear something that makes them look dumber, uglier or makes their job harder,” he says.

The user and the use case should be at the center of any product design, Saulsbury says—especially in a field as promising as AI hardware, where many concepts seem exciting in theory but not always in practice.

“It’s the use case that makes the product,” he says. “It’s not the product. It’s not the technology. It’s never the technology.”