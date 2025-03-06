Is there a future for wearable AI?

Tags

Artificial Intelligence Healthcare

06 March 2025

Author

Anabelle Nicoud

Tech Reporter, IBM

The short answer is yes.

At Mobile World Congress, Lenovo unveiled an AI-powered ring that lets users rotate, zoom and interact with 3D environments on their 3D laptop. Meanwhile, Google and Samsung previewed their XR headset, Project Moohan, which is capable of running Gemini and set to launch later this year. Yet, glasses to replace your phone, pins that bring AI to your daily life without a screen—many of the wearable devices built on the promise of bringing AI to millions have spectacularly flopped over the past years. Is the market doomed?

“There’s plenty of market for hardware AI,” says Ash Saulsbury, an entrepreneur who served as an executive at Apple, Microsoft and Facebook, in a recent interview with IBM Think.

Saulsbury believes that one of the biggest mistakes AI hardware companies can make is not thinking deeply enough about how people will feel wearing them. “Nobody wants to wear something that makes them look dumber, uglier or makes their job harder,” he says.

The user and the use case should be at the center of any product design, Saulsbury says—especially in a field as promising as AI hardware, where many concepts seem exciting in theory but not always in practice.

“It’s the use case that makes the product,” he says. “It’s not the product. It’s not the technology. It’s never the technology.”

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

At this early stage, the strongest argument for wearable AI may be in the B2B market, says Gregory Thomas, Director of the Center for Design Research at the University of Kansas, in an interview. “Wearables are really important, especially in healthcare where they need to be seamless,” Thomas explains. “Patients don’t want to feel trapped or like guinea pigs.”

In his work, Thomas has explored smart devices in automobiles, and how new technologies can enable diagnostics and patients’ treatments in rural Kansas. “We’ve looked at things that work well for us. There’s promising tech that weaves sensors into fabric. So my shirt, your blouse—it could be loaded with sensors that monitor heart rate, temperature and other vitals while the patient is just lying in bed. Wearables have an incredible future if they’re paired with the right technologies, like language processing.”

When Humane announced its wearable Ai Pin two years ago, it promised to be an “intelligent companion” that frees users from screens by using voice control and projections in the palm. But things didn’t go as planned. Co-founded by two former Apple leaders, the Humane Ai Pin received poor reviews at launch last spring, and the company recently announced that it was partially acquired by HP. Still, Thomas says he immediately saw potential use cases for the tech—such as assisting nurses with administrative tasks.

“Wearables have an incredible future if they’re paired with the right technologies,” Thomas says. “AI, of course, drives everything, so it has to be deeply embedded. There’s no shortage of what AI can do.”

AI Academy

Putting AI to work for application modernization

Learn how generative AI can transform your application modernization journey by enhancing productivity, reducing compliance risks and streamlining updates.
Go to episode
Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era

Learn how to empower your organization through a new type of innovation—hybrid cloud with generative AI.

Resources

Unlock the power of generative AI and modernize your business

Explore how CEOs are using generative AI and application modernization to drive innovation and stay competitive.
Empower application modernization with AI using IBM and Microsoft

Discover how generative AI can accelerate and simplify intricate processes in application modernization with IBM and Microsoft.
Application development and management assessment

Compare your organization's performance with hundreds of industry peers.
How Interpublic Group worked with IBM Consulting

Explore how Interpublic Group collaborated with IBM Consulting and AWS to accelerate its data center exit.

Related solutions
Enterprise application management services

IBM Consulting delivers high-quality IT solutions for hybrid cloud management, application development and enterprise application management.

 Explore enterprise application services
Hybrid cloud software

Speed your digital reinvention by infusing AI and hybrid cloud to modernize, predict, automate and add security to your business.

 Explore solutions
Application modernization consulting services

Optimize legacy applications with hybrid cloud and AI-driven modernization services and strategies.

 Explore application modernization services
Take the next step

Discover how forward-thinking IT leaders use AI, automation and hybrid cloud management services to manage IT autonomously and unleash the full potential of their technology investments.

 

 Explore enterprise applications services Explore artificial intelligence services