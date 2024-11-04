Cyberattack on American Water: A warning to critical infrastructure

Water and wastewater systems in the U.S. are vital to public health and the environment, but they also suffer from chronic underfunding, legacy infrastructure and an expanding attack surface. The reliance on OT systems, many of which lack modern security protections, has made these utilities particularly susceptible to cyber threats.

According to a report by CISA, pro-Russia hacktivists have increasingly targeted industrial control systems (ICS) within water utilities, often exploiting default passwords, unsecured remote access points and other weak cyber hygiene practices.

Water systems are unique in that they rely on complex networks of ICS to manage critical functions, such as treatment processes and distribution. These systems were not initially designed with cybersecurity in mind, leading to a patchwork of protections that fail to meet today’s threat landscape.

Attackers, particularly nation-state actors, view water utilities as valuable targets because of their potential to disrupt civilian infrastructure and cause widespread panic. And due to their lack of robust security, water systems are easier to breach. Overall, the water sector’s vulnerabilities make it a key target for adversaries seeking either monetary gain or to exert geopolitical pressure.