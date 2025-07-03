Cloudflare wants to save the internet from the risks of “zero-click” content. Will it succeed?

With the rise of generative AI and AI search powered by Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta and Perplexity, the web is seeing a new type of visitor: bot scrapers. This shift affects not only news publishers, which rely on referral traffic to monetize their journalism, but also content creators and large tech platforms. In one instance, Reddit recently filed a suit against Anthropic and claims its bots are scraping its content—which Anthropic denies.

“Tech companies are affected by AI crawlers too,” said Will Allen, Head of AI Control, Privacy and Media Products at Cloudflare in an interview with IBM Think. “Pinterest, Quora and Reddit are some of the most popular user-generated content tech sites that have signed on in support of our permission-based approach to AI crawlers, along with companies in the AI space like ProRata AI and Hyperscience.”

Bots are used for training, but also for retrieval augmented generation (RAG), which connects generative AI models to external knowledge bases, such as publicly available content on the internet. According to a report released last month by tech company TollBit, RAG bot traffic observed on their partners’ sites grew 49%, nearly 2.5 times the rate of training bot traffic at 18%. Out of the top 12 bots crawling websites, TollBit found that in the first quarter of 2025, ChatGPT, Meta and Perplexity were the most active, making up a total of about 70% of monthly average scrapes by AI bots.

This new traffic takes a toll on servers and drives growing costs on publisher infrastructure. In April, Wikimedia, the nonprofit behind Wikipedia, noted that 65% of its most expensive traffic came from bots. “Our content is free, our infrastructure is not,” the organization said in a blog post.

The data-hungry bots have also impacted click-through rates on the search engine results page, or SERP, which have taken a sharp decline in recent months. Take Google’s AI Overviews: a recent study by marketing company Ahrefs shows that AI Overview, a product rolled out by the search giant to every user last May, reduced clicks by 34.5%. While AI Overviews continue to grow—by 116% since last March—the sites served up on the SERP take a hit.

“What that means is that if you’re making money through subscriptions, through advertising, [through] any of the things that content creators are doing today, visitors aren’t going to be seeing those ads,” said Cloudflare’s Prince during a recent interview on CNBC. “They’re not going to be buying those subscriptions anymore. And that means it’s going to be much, much harder for you to be a content creator.”