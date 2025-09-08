AI starts to explain itself in drug discovery labs

Protein language models use machine learning to study amino acid sequences the way natural language models study words. By training on massive collections of protein data, they learn the “grammar” of how proteins are built and function. This allows them to capture key insights about protein evolution, structure and biological roles.

The goal behind the new MIT paper is not only to explain model behavior, but to speed up validation, the process of checking whether a candidate molecule actually works as predicted. Interpretability can help scientists move faster by clarifying what a model is actually signaling. Michal Rosen-Zvi, Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at IBM Research, said the benefit is both technical and practical.

“Interpretability accelerates drug discovery by enabling researchers to validate AI-driven hypotheses faster,” she told IBM Think in an interview. “It ensures scientific rigor through transparent reasoning and traceable biological mechanisms.”

Rosen-Zvi pointed out that AI systems are not immune to error. Predictions can be shaped by flawed data or internal quirks. Transparency makes it easier to detect those issues and move quickly to correct them. “Interpretability allows rapid cycles of verification, both of the model’s logic and the integrity of the underlying data,” she said.

There is a tradeoff. Models designed for interpretability are often less powerful than opaque ones, at least in raw performance, Rosen-Zvi said. She added that the most advanced algorithms tend to be the least transparent, requiring post hoc analysis to make sense of their behavior. Even so, she believes the extra effort is worth it, especially in biology, where mistakes can have costly consequences.

IBM recently open-sourced biomedical foundation models designed to give researchers clearer insight into how AI identifies promising drug candidates. The company is betting that transparency will be key to wider adoption of AI in pharmaceutical research.