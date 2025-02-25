After Deep Research comes deep research

In just a few weeks, OpenAI released deep research, Perplexity launched Deep Research, and most recently, Grok introduced DeepSearch. Even Google Gemini launched its own take on Deep Research, called … Deep Research, at the end of last year.

“A lot of companies create their versions [of Deep Research] to follow the broader trend and focus on reasoning models that have taken the world by storm,” observes Kate Soule, a Director of Technical Product Management at IBM Research, in a recent episode of the Mixture of Experts podcast. The DeepSeek moment, in particular, demonstrated how open source can drive innovation. “We’re seeing a rich ecosystem emerge.”

Features like deep research and agentic search are reshaping how people find and consume information online. While traditional search engines rely on indexing and ranking pages, AI-driven agents directly read, synthesize and deliver structured answers.

“Most of these deep research models will start first by creating a plan,” explains Shobhit Varshney, a VP and Senior Partner at IBM. “Then it fires off and starts to crawl the web … to find all the websites that are relevant.”

In this context, agents aren’t just answering simple questions—they’re searching the web or private data, gathering facts, fact-checking and breaking down problems into smaller components. Agents follow a chain of thought, double-check their work, and produce structured research or analysis.

The objective evaluation of these deep research models’ output remains, however, a limit. “I don’t know what good looks like,” says Varshney. “It's a problem that is an order of magnitude tougher than writing code or solving math, where I can deterministically tell you whether the answer is correct or not,” he notes.