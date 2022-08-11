Technology to support the journey to net zero

As companies around the word focus their attention on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to deliver on their net zero commitments, the requirement for robust data and analytics to support this journey is intensifying. Technology vendors who service this market with carbon management software are the focus of a recent Verdantix Green Quadrant study.

We are delighted that IBM scored so highly in the 2022 edition of the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software study. The report is welcome validation of our leading position in the market and encourages us to continue on the path to expand key functionality and capabilities in this space. It also highlights the synergies we have made between Envizi, the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and other mission-critical software.

The Verdantix report focuses on key functionality required to deliver carbon management outcomes, including data quality control, renewable energy sourcing and the ability to measure and track physical climate risk. IBM achieved leading scores in all three of these criteria in the Verdantix Green Quadrant, achieving the highest cumulative score for enterprise carbon management. The value of this was reinforced by the report’s authors, who noted, “IBM offers customers a 360-degree view of GHG emissions across their operations alongside integrated tools for climate risk assessment.”

The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 15 most prominent carbon management software vendors in the market. It includes a set of capability criteria that will drive value for any organization looking to assess different products in this sector, including:

Data acquisition

Data management

Data modeling (scope 1, 2, and 3)

Data quality control

Carbon accounting methodologies

Carbon emissions calculation engine

Renewable energy sourcing and contracts

Net zero strategy development and implementation

Carbon disclosure management

Physical climate risk

Organizational data management

Data and AI are core to accelerating your sustainability journey

Once your sustainability strategy and goals are set, the next step is to establish a data and systems infrastructure to track ongoing performance and inform the operationalization stage, in which you embed sustainability decision making into daily business operations.

As the core data layer in your sustainability software stack, Envizi is designed to collect, manage and derive insights from sustainability data. Providing a comprehensive single system of record, it supports the integration technology required to send and receive data from data lakes or any other sources of data, such as metering systems, IoT platforms, utility providers, ERP systems and other third parties whose data is required to calculate a comprehensive GHG emissions footprint. This functionality is complemented by our Environmental Intelligence Suite, which incorporates weather, climate and environmental data to assess physical climate risk.

Envizi connects with a growing number of IBM operational performance improvement systems including TRIRIGA and Maximo. Further connectivity solutions are currently in development, with Turbonomic and the Supply Chain Intelligence Suite planned for delivery by the end of 2022.

Our practical approach aligns sustainability goals to business objectives. With open technology and consulting services, we work with companies to operationalize sustainability end-to-end by integrating and automating quality environmental, social and governance (ESG) data into daily workflows in a robust and auditable way. IBM’s breadth and depth of capabilities plus industry-leading research helps customers set, operationalize and achieve their ESG goals. IBM can help you accelerate your enterprise carbon management and sustainability journey.