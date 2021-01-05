So why the growing interest in automation now? Today, we are at an inflection point shaped by several technology trends. First, there’s the explosion of digital business, as companies scramble to remain competitive by digitizing and automating their business processes and IT operations. Another driver is recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), resulting from the convergence of visual recognition, natural language processing and machine learning. These technologies have opened the door to new possibilities for a more intelligent form of automation that taps into the ability to process and synthesize vast amounts of data in record time.

Putting it all together creates a new approach — one we call “AI-powered automation” — and it has enormous potential to enable companies to digitally transform and improve how IT and businesses operate with unprecedented speed, at scale. Adding AI to the automation toolkit helps organizations discover and decide where to best apply automation digital transformation — arming employees with the knowledge they need to accelerate innovation and make more informed decisions to improve outcomes — allowing them to, essentially, work smarter.

Companies can apply AI-powered automation to manage complex technology environments and simplify workflows and tasks, all of which reduce costs and give back time so that people can focus on what is most strategic. We believe AI-powered automation will make all information-centric jobs more productive. Automatic incident detection, for example, can help avoid digital outage. And digital employees can help automate business operations.