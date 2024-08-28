Three lessons from weather forecasting that will improve disease forecasting and outbreak prediction

The popularity and wide use of weather forecasts has been largely attributable to the dramatic improvement in forecast accuracy. Such improvements have been quantified in recent research (link resides outside ibm.com) showing that modern 5-day weather forecasts are as accurate as 1-day forecasts in 1980. Disease forecasts are not nearly as accurate as modern weather forecasts, as documented in ongoing evaluations (link resides outside ibm.com) of COVID-19 forecast models. So, what can we learn from weather forecasting that might help us develop more robust disease forecasting and outbreak predictions?

Dr. Dylan George (link resides outside ibm.com), head of CDCs Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA) describes how disease forecasting can follow the lead of weather forecasting:

“We use weather forecasts to pre-position resources for hurricanes and to determine if we need an umbrella on a rainy day. We can use disease forecasts to determine how much vaccine we need to manufacture or if we should wear a mask that day to go out. Better data and better analytics will definitely generate better responses to health emergencies.”

As the leading provider of weather data and analytics (link resides outside ibm.com), we at IBM believe Dr. George offers a compelling vision.