RIDOH was in many ways well-positioned to help the state respond to a pandemic. It had a national reputation for being forward-thinking. It employed world-renowned infectious disease and other experts, and it collaborated with leading academic and research institutes.

In addition, it had built an extensive network of local and regional community partners and then capitalized on that network to help launch the Rhode Island Health Equity Zone initiative. Taking a collaborative, place-based approach, the initiative established statewide Health Equity Zones in which community leaders and residents could come together to identify and address the socioeconomic and environmental conditions driving health disparities in their areas.

Still, Rhode Island is the second most densely populated state (link resides outside of ibm.com) in the US. Plus, a relatively large percentage of Rhode Island’s population lives in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate settings. For these reasons, Rhode Island was especially susceptible to rapid spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Once Covid cases were detected in Rhode Island, former Governor Gina Raimondo put in motion a unified, whole-of-government response to the crisis. She formed the COVID-19 Response Unit, an interagency organization tasked with helping the state mitigate and reduce the virus’s impact and spread in Rhode Island.

She collaborated with the state’s Equity Council to help ensure prioritization of the specific needs of communities of color, low-income neighborhoods and high-density areas, which were among those hardest hit by the pandemic. In addition, she urged citizens to stay at home, temporarily closed all public schools, and initiated widespread tracing and testing programs.

Raimondo and her leadership team adopted science- and data-driven decision-making as foundational to the state’s emergency response and recovery strategies. “The data on case rates and how Covid is impacting different communities throughout the state are really at the heart of every decision we make,” says Wendelken.

For example, early in the pandemic, the state used insights gleaned from case and hospitalization rates and other zip-code-based data to identify impacted communities. Then, leveraging Health Equity Zone relationships and infrastructures, it distributed food, masks and other supplies to people isolating in impacted areas and facilitated contact tracing and testing in those areas.

“Something that’s unique about Rhode Island is that people really identify with where they live. It’s a very community-oriented place ... So we worked very closely with our Health Equity Zones, with city and town governments, to really build that engagement at the local level. That’s been consistent throughout the response,” says Wendelken.