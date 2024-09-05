The Evolution of Zero Trust and the Frameworks that Guide It

There are also many frameworks and standards that organizations can use to implement zero trust security principles in their cybersecurity strategies with the guidance of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

NIST is a non-regulatory government agency at the U.S Department of Commerce, aimed at helping companies to better understand, manage and reduce cybersecurity risks to protect networks and data. They have published a couple of highly recommended comprehensive guides on zero trust:

NIST SP 800-207, Zero Trust Architecture

NIST SP 800-207, Zero Trust Architecture (link resides outside ibm.com) was the first publication to establish the groundwork for zero trust architecture. It provides the definition of zero trust as a set of guiding principles (instead of specific technologies and implementations) and includes examples of zero trust architectures.

NIST SP 800-207 emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring and adaptive, risk-based decision-making. They recommend implementing a zero trust architecture with the Seven Pillars of Zero Trust (traditionally known as the Seven Tenets of Zero Trust)

Seven Pillars of Zero Trust

All data sources and computing services are considered resources. All communication is secured regardless of network location. Access to individual enterprise resources is granted on a per-session basis. Access to resources is determined by dynamic policy—including the observable state of client identity, application/service and the requesting asset—and may include other behavioral and environmental attributes. The enterprise monitors and measures the integrity and security posture of all owned and associated assets. All resource authentication and authorization are dynamic and strictly enforced before access is allowed. The enterprise collects as much information as possible about the current state of assets, network infrastructure and communications and uses it to improve its security posture.

Overall, NIST SP 800-207 promotes an overall approach to zero trust that is based on the principles of least privilege, micro-segmentation and continuous monitoring, encouraging organizations to implement a layered security approach that incorporates multiple technologies and controls to protect against threats.

NIST SP 1800-35B, Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture

NIST SP 1800-35B, Implementing a Zero Trust Architecture (link resides outside ibm.com) is the other highly recommended publication from NIST and is comprised of two main topics:

IT security challenges for private and public sectors. “How-to” guidance to implement a zero trust architecture in enterprise environments and workflows with standard-based approaches, using commercially available technology.

The publication correlates IT security challenges (applicable to private and public sectors) to the principles and components of a zero trust architecture so that organizations can first properly self-diagnose their needs. They can then adopt the principles and components of a zero trust architecture to meet the needs of their organization. Therefore, NIST SP 1800-35B does not identify specific types of zero trust models.