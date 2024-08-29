The 5 key application migration steps

As applications, architectures and business processes become more complex, understanding how all those moving parts are performing is absolutely critical. This blog post series is about application modernization, cloud migration and how observability can help organizations keep their products running optimally for their customers. In Part 1, we defined application modernization and explained how it became the lever for user experience. Part 2 discussed application modernization options and the CI/CD pipeline. In Part 3, we identify key steps in the process of migrating applications to the cloud.

Public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud or multicloud—no matter which you use, there are numerous challenges when migrating your applications to the cloud. Despite that, the die is cast. Research from Synergy Research Group found that cloud infrastructure spending surpassed on-premises spending for the first time in 2020—and did so by a wide margin.

The research also shows that enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services continued to ramp up aggressively in 2020, growing by 35% to reach almost USD 130 billion. Meanwhile, enterprise spending on data center hardware and software dropped by 6% to under USD 90 billion.

That means there’s still a lot of application migration going on. Certainly, many are new applications, but many others could be existing applications that are being refactored or rehosted. All present challenges, but applications that are more entwined with heritage technologies present the biggest challenge.