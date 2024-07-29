Sustainability in the Age of AI

Despite a shift in their priorities, sustainability remains a key challenge for business leaders. CEOs cite environmental sustainability as their top challenge over the next three years. What is preventing executives from moving the needle towards their larger goals? Leaders point to factors such as struggling to manage manual data, unclear ROI and economic benefits, lack of insights from data, and regulatory barriers as the top three biggest challenges in achieving sustainability objectives.

The fact is, sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand. Forward-thinking organizations are leveraging sustainability as an opportunity to drive their business forward and establish greater transparency around their sustainability commitments.

Creating a balanced sustainability/profitability roadmap is a powerful first step to driving organizations forward during the age of AI. This roadmap can help leaders identify opportunities and gaps in the current IT environment, which will help with more informed decision-making. Applying data and AI against sustainability goals is one way leaders can help drive productivity.

It appears that corporate boardrooms are taking note of the connection between sustainability and profitability and are holding CEOs accountable for their company’s sustainability efforts. In fact, the percentage of CEOs with compensation linked to specific sustainability measures has more than tripled from 2022 to more than 50% this year.

Modernizing IT environments can help organizations make sense of their data and progress towards their sustainability goals in several ways, including: