Overall, C-suite executives are more optimistic than their vice presidents and directors when it comes to bolstering climate resiliency. At a global level, 67% of top executives surveyed viewed their climate resiliency efforts as proactive, compared to just 56% of lower-level decision makers. This gap may come from a misalignment across the organization on sustainability goals. In some situations, these sustainability goals may not be embedded throughout the different functions in an organization, leading to a disconnect when it comes to decision-making.

This disparity, which spans topics including financial risks, physical infrastructure risks and supply chain risks, is reflected at the regional level as well. One interesting outlier is Australia. When it comes to perceived climate risk preparedness among Australian respondents, the report showed VP decision-makers displaying more confidence than their C-suite counterparts.

In Brazil, Germany and India, the C-suite is more likely to believe their company is fully prepared for finance-related climate risks than VPs and directors. In contrast, VPs and directors in Australia are more likely than C-Suite leaders to believe their company is fully prepared for supply chain climate risks.

Across the US, UK, Brazil, UAE and Japan, C-suite executives are more likely than VPs and directors to consider their company more opportunity than cost motivated to invest in sustainability. In Australia, the opposite is true; VPs and directors are more likely to consider their company more opportunity than cost driven when compared to C-suite executives.

The C-suite executives in the US, Canada, Japan and Australia are significantly more likely to consider their organization proactive in their climate resilience efforts when compared to lower-level decision makers.

The C-Suite in the US, Japan and Australia is more likely to think their organization could report on scope 3 emissions in the next 12 months than those in lower-level decision-making roles.

Gaps in perception between CEOs and VP decision-makers are more than a difference in opinion, they signal a fundamental disconnect within the organization. When leaders are not properly aligned on priorities, challenges and strengths, or are not operationalizing this properly across the business it can be difficult to make decisions about where and how much to invest in IT—and it makes it harder to align business strategy with sustainability initiatives to drive real impact.