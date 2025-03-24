Smarter hospitals: UK Hospitals are moving to hospital 2.0

More data is being generated by the disparate systems connecting our models of care. Mobile connectivity becomes more important, and tools that allow us to better understand patient flow become critical. In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) doesn’t have enough clinical staff to meet demand by using current workflows. They need to use technology to automate repetitive tasks to free up clinicians’ time to do what they excel at—caring for patients. Several features of new hospital design makes this much easier: for example, noise damping to facilitate ambient listening, real-time occupancy monitoring and the incorporation of robotics. We are entering an age of “Intelligent Hospital Operations,” bringing buildings and technology together into a command center powered by a digital twin that can monitor performance and identify and implement improvement opportunities in real time.

The NHS estates maintenance backlog stood at a staggering £13.8bn in 2023/24. To turn this around, the NHS needs to move from a prevailing “receive and fix” culture to actively encouraging a “monitor, identify and prevent” mindset. That requires capturing and using asset data to predict, prevent and “catch the leaks before the pipes burst”.