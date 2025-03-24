Smarter hospitals: UK Hospitals are moving to hospital 2.0

Hospitals in the UK are moving from a Victorian model of “admit and treat” for episodic illnesses, to a model that supports people with long-term conditions and multiple needs. The care needed from our hospitals is now much more complex and integrated into the community. These shifts transform how we design our hospitals, how they operate and how they interact with people and technology.
More data is being generated by the disparate systems connecting our models of care. Mobile connectivity becomes more important, and tools that allow us to better understand patient flow become critical. In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) doesn’t have enough clinical staff to meet demand by using current workflows. They need to use technology to automate repetitive tasks to free up clinicians’ time to do what they excel at—caring for patients. Several features of new hospital design makes this much easier: for example, noise damping to facilitate ambient listening, real-time occupancy monitoring and the incorporation of robotics. We are entering an age of “Intelligent Hospital Operations,” bringing buildings and technology together into a command center powered by a digital twin that can monitor performance and identify and implement improvement opportunities in real time.
The NHS estates maintenance backlog stood at a staggering £13.8bn in 2023/24. To turn this around, the NHS needs to move from a prevailing “receive and fix” culture to actively encouraging a “monitor, identify and prevent” mindset. That requires capturing and using asset data to predict, prevent and “catch the leaks before the pipes burst”.
Many smart hospital tech innovations are already making an impact. For example, surgical robots are augmenting the work of surgeons doing operations, both onsite and remotely, and automation technologies are helping hospitals to be more energy efficient. There’s huge potential for tracking technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification devices that allow hospitals to track bed usage and understand where patients are in their care journey. These are key to reducing delays in care and handovers between clinical teams, in turn reducing poor patient experiences, such as long waits in corridors.
In the next decade, hospitals will be better integrated with community care and prevention initiatives. Design of hospital buildings will be more modular and “smarter” to improve their flexibility of space utilization and to reduce their carbon footprint. Functions of this new generation of hospitals will be infused with AI, taking a whole organization view of where AI can deliver most value. Hospitals of the future will be redesigned with AI at the core.
The hospital of the future will be a highly advanced, interconnected and patient-centered institution, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance care quality, operational efficiency and sustainability.
Overall, the hospital of the future will be a highly efficient, patient-centric institution that leverages advanced technologies to deliver high-quality care while minimizing environmental impact. We will see smart hospitals maturing and evolving over time. The life of our existing buildings is measured in decades, but the care process and the technology used evolve much faster. We will need flexible hospital designs that allow us to accommodate this care transformation, moving toward “hospital as a service” rather than “hospital as a building.”
