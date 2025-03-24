Smarter hospitals: UK Hospitals are moving to hospital 2.0

24 March 2025

Authors

Mark Davies

Chief Health Officer , IBM Consulting

Hospitals in the UK are moving from a Victorian model of “admit and treat” for episodic illnesses, to a model that supports people with long-term conditions and multiple needs. The care needed from our hospitals is now much more complex and integrated into the community. These shifts transform how we design our hospitals, how they operate and how they interact with people and technology.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

Why smarter hospitals?

More data is being generated by the disparate systems connecting our models of care. Mobile connectivity becomes more important, and tools that allow us to better understand patient flow become critical. In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) doesn’t have enough clinical staff to meet demand by using current workflows. They need to use technology to automate repetitive tasks to free up clinicians’ time to do what they excel at—caring for patients. Several features of new hospital design makes this much easier: for example, noise damping to facilitate ambient listening, real-time occupancy monitoring and the incorporation of robotics. We are entering an age of “Intelligent Hospital Operations,” bringing buildings and technology together into a command center powered by a digital twin that can monitor performance and identify and implement improvement opportunities in real time. 

The NHS estates maintenance backlog stood at a staggering £13.8bn in 2023/24. To turn this around, the NHS needs to move from a prevailing “receive and fix” culture to actively encouraging a “monitor, identify and prevent” mindset. That requires capturing and using asset data to predict, prevent and “catch the leaks before the pipes burst”.

How do we make it happen? 

Many smart hospital tech innovations are already making an impact. For example, surgical robots are augmenting the work of surgeons doing operations, both onsite and remotely, and automation technologies are helping hospitals to be more energy efficient. There’s huge potential for tracking technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification devices that allow hospitals to track bed usage and understand where patients are in their care journey. These are key to reducing delays in care and handovers between clinical teams, in turn reducing poor patient experiences, such as long waits in corridors.

In the next decade, hospitals will be better integrated with community care and prevention initiatives. Design of hospital buildings will be more modular and “smarter” to improve their flexibility of space utilization and to reduce their carbon footprint. Functions of this new generation of hospitals will be infused with AI, taking a whole organization view of where AI can deliver most value. Hospitals of the future will be redesigned with AI at the core.

The hospital of the future will be a highly advanced, interconnected and patient-centered institution, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance care quality, operational efficiency and sustainability. 

Six key design features of smarter hospitals

  1. Integration of domains: the building, staff, care processes and technology

    –    Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning: AI will be used for diagnostics, treatment planning and personalized medicine. Machine learning algorithms will analyze vast amounts of patient data to predict outcomes and optimize care.
    –    Internet of Medical Things (IoMT): Devices will be interconnected, allowing for real-time monitoring of patients' vital signs and health status.
    –    Robotics and automation: Robotic surgeries, automated lab processes and even robotic assistants for patient care will become more common. Examples include augmented concierge and robots for cleaning and drug or blood distribution.

  2. Application of patient-centered design to the built environment

    –    Smart rooms: Rooms will be equipped with smart technology, such as adjustable lighting, temperature control and integrated communication systems. These features will enhance patient comfort and control over their environment.
    –    Touchless and adaptive technology, enhanced infection control, antimicrobial materials or self-cleaning textiles modular and multipurpose spaces will be added and used.
    –    Private rooms: Single-patient rooms with private bathrooms will reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections and improve patient satisfaction.
    –    Natural light and green spaces: Large windows, skylights and access to outdoor gardens will promote wellbeing, healing and reduce stress.

  3. Sustainability and efficiency at the core of a building 

    –    Digital twins: Better use of digital twins that blend BIM models, asset management systems and operating models to improve performance and reduce total cost of ownership.
    –    Energy-efficient systems: Advanced HVAC systems, LED lighting and energy management systems will minimize energy consumption while maintaining optimal comfort levels and embracing further renewable energy.
    –    Smart building and room management: IoT-enabled sensors and automation systems will monitor and control building functions, helping ensure efficient use of resources.
    –    Green practices: Hospitals will adopt sustainable practices in areas like waste management, water conservation and the use of eco-friendly materials

  4. Operational excellence

    –    Digital operations: Tracking for patients, personnel and equipment will streamline workflows, improve wayfinding and enhance operational efficiency.
    –    Intelligent supply chains: Digitally managed inventory and predictive maintenance of assets (medical devices and operational equipment) will ensure timely availability of critical resources.

  5. Digitally enhanced patient monitoring and staff experience

    –    Telehealth and remote monitoring: Patients will have access to virtual consultations and remote monitoring, reducing the need for in-person visits.
    –    Immersive experiences: AR/VR technology will be used for virtual care, patient education and medical training.

  6. A “hospital without walls” where integrated care is more important than the geography of care 

    –    Collaborative care: Hospitals will be part of broader healthcare ecosystems, collaborating with other providers, social care and nonstatutory services to deliver comprehensive care.
    –    Home-based care: There will be a significant shift toward home-based treatments, with hospitals providing remote support and monitoring, integrated into neighborhood care structures.

Overall, the hospital of the future will be a highly efficient, patient-centric institution that leverages advanced technologies to deliver high-quality care while minimizing environmental impact. We will see smart hospitals maturing and evolving over time. The life of our existing buildings is measured in decades, but the care process and the technology used evolve much faster. We will need flexible hospital designs that allow us to accommodate this care transformation, moving toward “hospital as a service” rather than “hospital as a building.”

