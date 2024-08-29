Skilled partners hold the key to accelerating AI adoption

Thomas J. Watson, Sr., early chairman and CEO of IBM, once said, “Education is the foundation of our progress.” As artificial intelligence reshapes business, Watson’s advice still applies: A recent study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) finds that 75% of CEOs surveyed believe their competitive advantage will depend on who has the most advanced generative AI. Yet many senior execs say their organization is not ready because they lack in-house proficiency and reskilling can be costly.

The most effective way to help businesses fully and quickly access the potential of generative AI is through an ecosystem of partners with access to AI technology that is accurate, scalable, and adaptable, in combination with the skills and expertise to solve real problems. That’s why IBM continues to deploy enterprise-ready AI and built our partner program on the foundation of developing expertise in the areas most important to clients: AI and hybrid cloud.