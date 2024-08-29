SIEM and threat intelligence: Stay current on trending threats

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions play a pivotal role in maintaining an organization’s cybersecurity posture. They collect and analyze vast amounts of security-related data from various sources within an organization’s IT infrastructure. Event log data from users, endpoints, applications, data sources, cloud workloads, and networks—as well as data from security hardware and software such as firewalls or antivirus software—is collected, correlated and analyzed in real-time. By centralizing and correlating this information, SIEM solutions can provide a comprehensive view of an organization’s security status.

Threat intelligence is data and insights with detailed knowledge about cybersecurity threats targeting an organization. It involves the collection, analysis, and dissemination of information about current and potential cybersecurity threats. This information can include indicators of compromise (IoCs), tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by cybercriminals, and vulnerabilities in software or systems. Threat intelligence teams consistently monitor various sources, including forums, dark web marketplaces, and malware samples, to provide organizations with near-real-time insight into emerging threats. According to research conducted by Gartner, utilizing threat intelligence can enhance security teams’ detection and response capabilities by increasing alert quality, reducing investigation time, and adding coverage for the latest attacks and adversaries.