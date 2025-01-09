Start the New Year by adopting tools and strategies to help you declutter your returns and turn a burdensome process into a streamlined, efficient system. Retailers often struggle with the financial and environmental toll of returns, but by embracing a circular approach, they can turn these challenges into opportunities for both sustainability and profit.

Returned goods come with significant financial and environmental costs. It is estimated that the retail industry could save USD 125 billion annually by focusing on returns reduction. More than 4 billion tons of returned US products also went to landfills in 2022, and 24 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions were released from transporting those goods.

Retailers can benefit from advanced capabilities that prioritize shipping out remaindered items versus pulling from warehouse stock. By recirculating returned items and using soon-to-be-marked-down merchandise, retailers can reduce waste, cut reverse logistics costs and keep products out of landfills.

AI can also optimize the return location based on predicting the likelihood of returns, so that returned items can quickly be restocked at the least cost and resold at a profitable margin. This approach also speeds up recirculation of time-sensitive goods and optimizes the handling of remaindered inventory.