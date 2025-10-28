Real transformation begins when enterprises consciously reimagine workflows with key business outcomes in mind and apply AI agents that decompose and solve the workflows step by step. And the greatest change happens when swarms of such AI agents collaborate dynamically to solve complex workflows. At this stage, enterprises move beyond isolated tasks and begin orchestrating outcomes across the business.

Enterprises that want to capitalize on agentic AI must prepare their foundations. That includes establishing robust data pipelines and governance structures that prevent agents from operating in silos.

Part of the governance includes defining where human judgment is essential. AI agents should operate within clearly defined boundaries, with humans providing oversight in areas requiring contextual understanding, ethical reasoning or regulatory compliance. While vertical AI agents offered by specialized vendors have value, they remain constrained by the data they can access.

True enterprise-wide transformation comes from horizontal solutions that cut across silos and incorporate vertical agents as needed. In a sales workflow, a vertical AI agent integrated to a customer data platform can help with prioritizing leads and providing insights.

In contrast, a horizontal solution (orchestrating across several agents that operate across customer data, marketing analytics, product data and email) identifies high potential leads more precisely. It also helps sellers reach out to those leads with the right products and personalized messaging, which results in more converted leads.

Assets and governance must be centralized to accelerate innovation. A central orchestration system enables agents to integrate diverse datasets and address broader workflow steps while helping to ensure standardization, auditability and control. Also, enterprises must invest in upskilling employees. This process prepares them to adapt to new modes of working within the necessary technology, data and governance infrastructure.

Watch the video: “AI Agent solutions: Vertical or Horizontal?”