Navigating the ethics of AI in cybersecurity

Even if we’re not always consciously aware of it, artificial intelligence is now all around us. We’re already used to personalized recommendation systems in e-commerce, customer service chatbots powered by conversational AI and a whole lot more. In the realm of information security, we’ve already been relying on AI-powered spam filters for years to protect us from malicious emails.

Those are all well-established use cases. However, since the meteoric rise of generative AI in the last few years, machines have become capable of so much more. From threat detection to incident response automation to testing employee awareness through simulated phishing emails, the AI opportunity in cybersecurity is indisputable.

But with any new opportunity comes new risks. Threat actors are now using AI to launch ever more convincing phishing attacks at a scale that wasn’t possible before. To keep ahead of the threats, those on the defensive lines also need AI, but its use must be transparent and with a central focus on ethics to avoid stepping into the realm of gray-hat tactics.

Now is the time for information security leaders to adopt responsible AI strategies.