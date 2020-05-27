Mythbusters for Business Partners: Blockchain facts or fiction



Let’s be honest with each other. How many of you still believe that blockchain technology is Bitcoin? Or that it’s only applicable for cryptocurrency? Well, blockchain has become so much more. The most popular misconception is that Bitcoin equals blockchain. When Bitcoin was the only blockchain, there wasn’t much distinction between the terms. As the technology matured, use cases quickly diverged beyond the pure monetary aspect. Another myth is that blockchain is only relevant to the FinTech industry. Blockchain technology can be applied and has been applied to many different industries.

Interestingly, there are still several misconceptions floating around about blockchain. Perhaps this is not too surprising since it’s still considered a relatively new technology. While the concept for blockchain was born nearly 30 years ago by cryptographers Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta, The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project in 2016 really set the wheels in motion for the beginning of enterprise blockchain.

By establishing the umbrella project of open source blockchains and tools, innovators began creating open, standardized and enterprise-grade distributed ledger blockchain frameworks and code bases to produce tangible business results across multiple industries: in finance, banking, healthcare, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing and other industries.

