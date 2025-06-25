The energy industry is undergoing a transformative shift driven by the need for more sustainable, resilient and efficient energy systems. This need, combined with the introduction of distributed, local energy production systems that can efficiently meet the needs of individual homes and communities. Some of the key themes include:

: The move away from large, centralized power plants to smaller, more local power generation facilities. Decarbonization : Increasing the share of renewables, improving energy efficiency and reduce emissions from existing power generation systems.

: Increasing the share of renewables, improving energy efficiency and reduce emissions from existing power generation systems. Diversification: Introducing a broader mix of energy sources in the grid to enhance energy security and reliability.

Managing these interconnected systems is complex. The integration of various energy sources, from traditional power plants to renewable energy sources like wind and solar as shown in Figure 1, requires sophisticated coordination and real-time monitoring. The challenge lies in balancing supply and demand, ensuring grid stability, and optimizing energy efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

