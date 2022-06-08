Migrating from VMware NSX-V to NSX-T

Enterprises need to plan a seamless upgrade to VMware vSphere 7.x and VMware NSX-T and take advantage of the latest security, automation, network scalability and more.
IBM Cloud can help businesses upgrade to the latest vSphere and NSX-T. Before you start migrating your workloads, here are a few things to consider:
On IBM Cloud, the VMware NSX-V to VMware NSX-T migration is done by following the VMware® lift-and-shift migration model. In this approach, the IBM Cloud automation is used to deploy a new vCenter Server instance on the same or different VLANs. With this action, you can perform both NSX-V to NSX-T migration and workload migration:
This diagram demonstrates the lift-and-shift architecture utilizing the VMware Solutions automated deployment. The lift-and-shift migration approach enables you to do the following:
IBM is committed to supporting its customers and making this migration as seamless as possible.
Check out the NSX V2T Migration and FAQ documentation:
As an alternative to the automation deployment, utilize the VPC Bare metal capabilities for the migration target by following the VPC roll-your-own solution tutorial.
