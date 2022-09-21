Mastering Cloud Cost Optimization: Frameworks for Success

In 2017, RightScale’s (now Flexera) State of the Cloud report listed “Optimizing existing cloud spend” as the top initiative for cloud users (53%) for the first time, replacing the 2016 top initiative of “Moving more workloads to cloud”:

The cost optimization initiative has remained number one in every report since, and in 2020, 73% listed it as their top initiative:

So why do organizations still find cloud cost savings as their top cloud initiative and top challenge? As you probably already know from your own experience, it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In our previous article, “Mastering Cloud Cost Optimization: The Principles” we covered the main cloud cost optimization challenges and the core principles needed to accomplish a well-architected and continuously optimized cloud environment. Before proceeding, make sure to read it for more details and context.