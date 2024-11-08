How IBM Partners and their customers are leaping forward with generative AI

“Our partnership with IBM in the realm of generative AI has been nothing short of transformative. Through our combined efforts, we efficiently brought an MVP to market, allowing for immediate real-world applications and pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve, both in the current landscape and in future endeavors.” —Petter Hattenbach, Founder and CEO of Edger Finance.

Edger Finance, a fintech startup, is one of the IBM® Partners harnessing generative AI (gen AI) to great effect. As a recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) shows, adoption of AI solutions is becoming a business imperative. From 2022 to 2023, operating profit gains directly attributable to AI doubled to nearly 5%—and executives expect that figure to hit 10% by 2025.

Depending on where you are in the AI maturity scale, you might be looking for guidance on how to get started or how to implement at scale. If so, teaming up with an IBM Partner can help you achieve your goals rapidly and in a cost-effective manner.