How IBM Partners and their customers are leaping forward with generative AI

Read time
“Our partnership with IBM in the realm of generative AI has been nothing short of transformative. Through our combined efforts, we efficiently brought an MVP to market, allowing for immediate real-world applications and pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve, both in the current landscape and in future endeavors.” —Petter Hattenbach, Founder and CEO of Edger Finance.
Edger Finance, a fintech startup, is one of the IBM® Partners harnessing generative AI (gen AI) to great effect. As a recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) shows, adoption of AI solutions is becoming a business imperative. From 2022 to 2023, operating profit gains directly attributable to AI doubled to nearly 5%—and executives expect that figure to hit 10% by 2025.
Depending on where you are in the AI maturity scale, you might be looking for guidance on how to get started or how to implement at scale. If so, teaming up with an IBM Partner can help you achieve your goals rapidly and in a cost-effective manner.
Organizations are recognizing the game-changing impact that gen AI might have on customer experiences, with 62% of executives surveyed by IBM IBV saying they’ve already started initiatives in this area.
Take the example of data and digital marketing specialist and IBM Partner Artefact, which harnessed gen AI to define personas for a major French bank’s customers. The bank’s employees can now query these personas about their personal preferences and consumption habits in chat-like exchanges.
The project paved the way for future initiatives, as described by Jérémie Cornet-Vuckovic, Data Consulting Director, Banking and Luxury Services at Artefact: “We are actively engaged in a second generative artificial intelligence project, featuring an advanced activation component that enables, for instance, AI to directly generate emails."
Gen AI is also shaking up the world of software development, with IBM IBV research showing that 77% of companies that have adopted gen AI in IT are using it to write code. These companies are also automating code testing with gen AI, helping them to quickly identify and fix bugs and verify that code works as intended.
Testinium, a software testing and QA company and IBM Partner headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye, created Loadium, an integrated all-cloud, AI-powered solution that transforms software testing capabilities.
Using AI, Loadium generates multiple load-test scenarios that closely mimic real-world user behavior, highlighting performance bottlenecks at an early stage. The solution reduces administrative workload and helps clients bring their innovations to market faster and at lower cost. Onur Erdogan, Co-Founder and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Testinium, summarizes: “The power and scalability of Testinium Loadium and IBM Instana® combined with our software testing expertise provides a complete solution for our clients.”
Gen-AI-powered Virtual Assistant Technology (VAT) offers another rich opportunity for enterprises to raise service levels while boosting efficiency. In fact, analysis by IBM IBV revealed that VAT is having a positive impact on customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction and revenue. With 96% of participants in the study reporting that they have achieved, or expect to achieve, their anticipated ROI.
Trinity ViaggiStudio, an agency that specializes in organizing overseas study trips and vacations is a VAT success story. The company teamed up with IBM Partner Ubico Srl to develop Trinny, a 24-hour virtual assistant based on IBM watsonx Assistant™ to meet the growing demand for real-time information from its customers.
Marco Ciofetta, CEO at Ubico Srl, sees this project as just the first in many that will help push the boundaries of generative AI applications: “The technological solution we used for Trinity represents an important step forward in the field of artificial intelligence and promises to revolutionize the way we interact with computers and digital devices.”
Gen AI is also producing efficiencies elsewhere. Let’s return to the example of Edger Finance, which created three AI-assisted processes as part of the IBM Fintechx program. The IBM partner cut the time for quarterly report data extracts by 90% to just four hours and summarized a 30+ page report 96% faster than a human analyst. Edger is using these innovations to bring new services to its clients.
With help from IBM Partners, companies can kickstart their AI ambitions or deploy this revolutionary technology at scale. Whether your goals are overhauling customer experiences, boosting development productivity, driving up efficiency or something else entirely, connect with AI experts to understand the possibilities and achieve your goals today.
Stay ahead of the curve with our AI experts with weekly insights on the latest AI news, trends, innovations and their impact on business.
Get past barriers and leap forward with courage and conviction in the generative AI era.
By understanding what drives the computing costs of gen AI, CEOs can make more informed investment decisions, setting strategic priorities that make innovation and transformation more cost-efficient.
Audi AG accelerates its path to new business insights using IBM Power Systems.
Reinvent how work gets done by intersecting business and technology transformation to unlock enterprise agility.
Reimagine and modernize HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes and unlock employees’ full potential.
Unlock financial performance and business value with end-to-end services that infuse data analytics, AI, and automation across core processes.