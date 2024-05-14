Claudia Randazzo, Owner & CEO of Trinity ViaggiStudio Srl, explains how her company's goal is to ensure that students who participate in a study abroad programs with Trinity return home with the awareness that a foreign language is not just a school subject, but above all a tool for communication and growth, and that a trip abroad is an experience that lasts a lifetime.

Trinity ViaggiStudio was looking for a solution to respond to the growing demand from customers for real-time information. The thousands of travel participants, parents, companions, university and partner college staff are today much more demanding and desire to receive ever more timely and effective answers to their questions, especially on messaging channels.

With the IBM solution, proposed by Ubico, the company was able to meet this need and achieve the set objectives: the first is increasing customer satisfaction and the website conversion rate thanks to the introduction of a live chat widget capable of interacting with site visitors in real-time; the second is the reduction of the customer service staff's workload and the increase in company reputation.

​Now customers can get all the information they need in the blink of an eye, even when the offices are closed.