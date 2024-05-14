A prominent name on the AI market, Artefact is a French company specialized in deploying advanced AI technologies and data solutions, boasting a remarkable presence across various sectors, such as retail, luxury goods, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and finance.

As a rapidly growing international player, Artefact is technology agnostic. "We use top-tier solutions to best meet our customers' diverse needs," confirms Jérémie Cornet-Vuckovic, Data Consulting Director, Banking and Luxury services, Artefact. One of the company's partners is IBM, a key player in the financial industry. "We work together with IBM on two main areas: constrained optimization, with IBM ILOG CPLEX, and generative artificial intelligence, via IBM watsonx.ai.” IBM watsonx.ai is part of the IBM watsonx AI and data platform that brings together new generative AI capabilities, combining foundation models and traditional machine learning in a powerful comprehensive studio spanning the entire AI lifecycle.

A large French bank recently approached Artefact, with a view to expanding its service offering by harnessing customer data more effectively. The idea was to provide professionals with crucial insights into consumer habits. Rather than sharing entirely anonymized raw data, which has limited value, Artefact proposed a solution where users define their target within the system, engaging avatars in a chat-like exchange to inquire about consumption habits. These avatars are intelligently modeled based on the specific data provided by the bank, ensuring a more valuable understanding of customer behavior.