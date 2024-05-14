Responding to the specific needs of a leading French bank, Artefact utilized IBM watsonx.ai, an integral component of the watsonx platform, to introduce clusters or target samples. These clusters consist of personas represented by AI entities, allowing professionals to engage with them interactively.
IBM watsonx
IBM watsonx.ai
IBM ILOG CPLEX
A prominent name on the AI market, Artefact is a French company specialized in deploying advanced AI technologies and data solutions, boasting a remarkable presence across various sectors, such as retail, luxury goods, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and finance.
As a rapidly growing international player, Artefact is technology agnostic. "We use top-tier solutions to best meet our customers' diverse needs," confirms Jérémie Cornet-Vuckovic, Data Consulting Director, Banking and Luxury services, Artefact. One of the company's partners is IBM, a key player in the financial industry. "We work together with IBM on two main areas: constrained optimization, with IBM ILOG CPLEX, and generative artificial intelligence, via IBM watsonx.ai.” IBM watsonx.ai is part of the IBM watsonx AI and data platform that brings together new generative AI capabilities, combining foundation models and traditional machine learning in a powerful comprehensive studio spanning the entire AI lifecycle.
A large French bank recently approached Artefact, with a view to expanding its service offering by harnessing customer data more effectively. The idea was to provide professionals with crucial insights into consumer habits. Rather than sharing entirely anonymized raw data, which has limited value, Artefact proposed a solution where users define their target within the system, engaging avatars in a chat-like exchange to inquire about consumption habits. These avatars are intelligently modeled based on the specific data provided by the bank, ensuring a more valuable understanding of customer behavior.
Addressing the bank's specific use case, Artefact undertook a cluster analysis allowing users to target distinct customer groups. The analysis focused on a selected subset of customers, defining typical profiles (personas) through generative AI. These personas could then be queried about their personal preferences and consumption habits.
"The IBM watsonx.ai studio allowed us to deploy the entire solution, from back-end to front-end, in just one month, with a small team. IBM’s tools are extremely functional, easy to deploy, and use— a solid foundation for rapidly developing AI solutions," says Jérémie Cornet-Vuckovic.
Artefact highlights two pivotal aspects of the IBM watsonx.ai offering:
• A comprehensive array of technologies, encompassing major open-source technologies, allowing development teams to leverage these tools to accelerate the project.
• Robust data security and protection capabilities, enabling the deployment and training of AI on-site—a critical element for sectors like finance, insurance, and the public sector.
Artefact used anonymized client data for application development, with meticulous attention to understanding and elucidating the responses generated by generative AI. "Every piece of information provided is explainable in the application," confirms Jérémie Cornet-Vuckovic. "It's crucial to be able to trust the data provided by AI, without which no benefits could be derived for the business."
The application developed by Artefact stands out for its exceptional responsiveness and user-friendly interface. " In practical terms, upon inputting customer targeting parameters, the corresponding cluster is created almost instantaneously. Users can then interact with avatars generated through the IBM watsonx.ai solution, gaining valuable insights into the targeted population while fully adhering to current legislation on personal data protection." explains Jérémie Cornet-Vuckovic.
The success of this initial use case for IBM's generative AI is anticipated to rapidly pave the way for additional projects. “The presentation of this use case has generated significant interest, accompanied by positive feedback and an influx of new requests. Subsequently, we are actively engaged in a second generative artificial intelligence project, featuring an advanced activation component that enables, for instance, AI to directly generate emails."
Artefact is a company specialized in data transformation and data & digital marketing, whose mission is to transform data with a view to creating business impact by delivering tangible results on the entire business value chain. Artefact employs over 1,500 people worldwide: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Africa.