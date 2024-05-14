When innovating new services for customers, organizations frequently depend on software. Yet despite extensive pre-production testing, real-world deployments can reveal unexpected failures, adding to costs and delays, and damaging the end-user experience. Testinium chose to partner with IBM Instana to create Loadium, an integrated all-cloud, AI-powered solution that transforms software testing capabilities.
Testinium specializes in the art and science of software testing, helping clients gain greater benefit from their development programs, and ultimately delight end-customers.
For corporations creating new services, the design, development and testing of new software is a critical business process. For example, banks and financial institutions depend on their customer-facing web and mobile apps, supported by complex back-office systems to innovate new offerings and services. Naturally, before deploying new software, companies invest in pre-production functional testing, using automated test scenarios to measure performance, reliability, compatibility and much more.
As a specialist, Testinium realized that many of its clients used a wide range of software testing tools, and noted that using multiple solutions in a fragmented manner risked issues being missed and unresolved. Additionally, Testinium also identified the creation of load test scenarios to explore software behavior as a significant challenge. This complex testing process is best performed using real-world data, but this was only available after the solution had been put into production.
Onur Erdogan, Co-Founder and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Testinium, remarks, “We looked to build an integrated platform that would solve our clients’ functional software testing challenges, and take the guesswork out of creating realistic load test scenarios prior to deployment. Ultimately, we aim to accelerate testing processes, enhance software quality, and help our clients to deliver outstanding end-customer experiences.”
by enabling centralized, automated testing.
with AI-powered load test scenarios.
Testinium looked to design a complete service that combined functional testing with load and performance testing. To serve the company’s large client base, the new service would be offered via the cloud, accessible from any location and easily scaled up.
To solve the challenge of creating realistic load test scenarios, Testinium created an innovative platform, Loadium, which enables developers to build an AI-powered dataset based on user patterns, behaviors, and workloads. The AI dataset gives companies the ability to simulate likely scenarios on the new software, examine performance, and adjust the development process.
Erdem Kırmızı, Loadium Product Owner, Testinium, comments, “Processing bottlenecks often only emerge during real-world software deployment. With Loadium we can identify issues by running AI-driven load test scenarios. With integrated functional testing and application performance monitoring provided by Loadium, our clients’ development teams can remediate issues, improve software performance, and ensure the best possible customer experience.”
To collect, manage and analyze the high volumes of data generated by Loadium, Testinium has partnered with IBM. Loadium uses the IBM Instana® platform, a real-time observability solution, to provide context-aware performance data that can be accessed by any of the extended development teams. Rather than trapping data in several independent tools, Instana provides a single information management dashboard for all users.
By combining Loadium’s functional testing and application performance monitoring (APM) tools with IBM Instana, software development teams can act on shared data. The powerful embedded AI within Instana enables organizations to model workloads and predict software performance, helping to assign a goal to each stage of development and optimize the result.
With the Loadium and Instana combination, Testinium can offer comprehensive software testing capabilities to even the largest organizations, anywhere in the world. As an all-cloud offering on IBM Instana, Loadium can be deployed at scale and at speed, enabling companies to resolve the challenges of end-to-end software testing.
For regulated industries such as the financial sector where there are compelling reasons to keep data on site, Instana provides a hybrid deployment model that combines on-premises servers with cloud processing power to deliver AI-powered analysis and prediction.
Yildirim Adiguzel, Chief Executive Officer for Loadium at Testinium, comments, “One of the key benefits of Loadium and Instana is scalability. With Loadium and IBM Instana, clients gain more insights by running multiple load-test scenarios, providing detailed software performance benchmarks to help them make data-driven decisions and optimize their development programs.”
Using AI, Loadium generates multiple load-test scenarios that closely mimic real-world user behavior, enabling companies to discover and remove possible performance bottlenecks at an early stage in the software build process. In addition, automated end-to-end testing on a single platform reduces administrative workload and helps companies bring their innovations and new services to market more rapidly and at lower cost.
For Testinium’s clients, Loadium offers the opportunity to reduce the number of software tools and consolidate to a single platform, helping to simplify the IT landscape and potentially reduce the number of software testing licenses.
Onur Erdogan concludes, “The power and scalability of Testinium Loadium and IBM Instana combined with our software testing expertise provides a complete solution for our clients. For regulated industries, Instana’s hybrid capabilities offer the perfect solution, and we can also take advantage of cloud scalability to serve global enterprises. IBM is the ideal partner for Testinium to help its clients enhance their software quality, and deliver tomorrow’s customer experiences.”
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Istanbul, with additional offices in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Dusseldorf and Dubai, Testinium (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a pure-play software testing and QA company with over 700+ QA engineering experts. Testinium is expanding its global market and increasing its international customer base.
To learn more about the IBM solutions featured in this story, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.
BanFast works with Edsvärd Hållbarhet to streamline and accelerate sustainability reporting with IBM® Envizi™ ESG Suite, aiming to gain new insights into sustainability performance and reduce energy usage by 50% across its portfolio.
Financial software specialist Bankdata fine-tunes development and operations with OMEGAMON® Data Provider, designed by Rocket Software, and IBM Z Monitoring Suite.
Generali Poland works with TUATARA to build a virtual assistant powered by IBM watsonx that automatically answers 97% of customer queries.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, December 2024.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and Instana are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.