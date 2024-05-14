Testinium specializes in the art and science of software testing, helping clients gain greater benefit from their development programs, and ultimately delight end-customers.

For corporations creating new services, the design, development and testing of new software is a critical business process. For example, banks and financial institutions depend on their customer-facing web and mobile apps, supported by complex back-office systems to innovate new offerings and services. Naturally, before deploying new software, companies invest in pre-production functional testing, using automated test scenarios to measure performance, reliability, compatibility and much more.

As a specialist, Testinium realized that many of its clients used a wide range of software testing tools, and noted that using multiple solutions in a fragmented manner risked issues being missed and unresolved. Additionally, Testinium also identified the creation of load test scenarios to explore software behavior as a significant challenge. This complex testing process is best performed using real-world data, but this was only available after the solution had been put into production.

Onur Erdogan, Co-Founder and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Testinium, remarks, “We looked to build an integrated platform that would solve our clients’ functional software testing challenges, and take the guesswork out of creating realistic load test scenarios prior to deployment. Ultimately, we aim to accelerate testing processes, enhance software quality, and help our clients to deliver outstanding end-customer experiences.”