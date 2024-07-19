In observability, “automation” is spelled I-N-S-T-A-N-A

IBM Instana automates every aspect of the performance monitoring lifecycle. It automates installation and configuration. It automates application discovery. It automates dashboards. It automates profiling. It automates alerts, troubleshooting and change detection.

Does your current observability solution automate all of those things? If not, you need to consider IBM Instana.

IBM Instana not only captures every performance metric in real-time, it automates tracing every single user request and profiles every process. It combines the data from metrics, traces, events and profiles, making it available (in context) to the people who need it. So when a problem occurs, Instana automatically identifies the slowest service or component of the causal event. And with one-second metric granularity, Instana can detect issues that others, including New Relic, might miss.

For troubleshooting in complex environments, automated root-cause analysis is a requirement. Instana streamlines the troubleshooting process by employing machine learning algorithms, anomaly detection techniques and predictive analytics to automatically identify potential trouble patterns that would likely be missed by human operators. By automating the analysis work, Instana can reduce the time required to identify the root cause of an incident and improve the accuracy of detection, leading to faster resolution.

IBM Instana even automates remediation actions with the Instana Action Catalog™, allowing you to build custom actions or reuse existing automation inventories like Ansible or PagerDuty. These actions can be linked with Instana events and will then be visible to each event instance as a potential action to run. The Action Catalog lets you run actions manually or automatically and can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to get recommended actions to run based on event context.

Instana’s sensors automatically collect changes, metrics and events. Instana delivers high-fidelity data in monitoring, with unmatched granularity (one-second) and high cardinality—capturing an end-to-end trace of each and every request. When it comes to proactive, automated health monitoring, each sensor has an out-of-the-box curated knowledge base of health signatures that are evaluated continuously against the incoming metrics and are used to raise issues or incidents depending on user impact. A component’s health is determined by applying machine learning and preset health rules.

Instana’s automatic, full-stack visibility spans across the entire monitoring lifecycle. From the single, self-monitoring and auto-updating agent to the automatic and continuous discovery, deployment, configuration and dependency mapping, Instana fills the gaps that many APM tools, like New Relic, don’t. With zero-configuration dashboards, alerting, troubleshooting and remediation, Instana relieves teams from manual and time-consuming processes.