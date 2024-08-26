The Hybrid Cloud Forecast: Part 3

If you have ever talked with one of them, you will know that IBM Fellows are storytellers. It’s part of their DNA. Besides advancing technology in their respective fields, they are often asked to explain the why, what and how to someone not skilled in that field. This is also what makes doing podcasts with IBM Fellows so easy. They are fun to talk to, eager to share what they know, and they all have their individual story about how they got there.

In some cases, the answer to my question “Could you introduce yourself to us?” took up the entire episode, and that’s quite okay. As I mentioned earlier, I don’t come with a set of pre-written questions to the recording and instead let the guest drive where it’s going.

In the process, the conversations come with a ton of career advice. You don’t become an IBM Fellow without being exceptionally smart and really good at what you do, of course. But you also need to be good at how you do it, so to speak. Building personal networks, seeing—and grabbing—opportunities for advancement when they appear, and being passionate about what you do are examples for traits I have noticed across these accomplished IBM Fellows.

I am willing to bet that none of them started their career by saying “I will be a Fellow at IBM one day.” You cannot create a career plan that will inevitably lead to this desired outcome. There is a factor of “being at the right place at the right time” that I noticed in many of the stories about how my guests became what they are today.

These conversations were also a constant reminder that one of the clear benefits of working for a large company like IBM, which is involved in many different fields, is that it allows one to regularly change job roles—and even entire fields—across the IT industry. I have talked to guests who turned from being software experts to hardware experts, who went from working on Java compilers to developing AI-optimized mainframe chips, from research to consulting, and more.