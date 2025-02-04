How AI-driven SOC co-pilots will change security center operations

4 min read
Have you ever wished you had an assistant at your security operations centers (SOCs) — especially one who never calls in sick, has a bad day or takes a long lunch? Your wish may come true soon. Not surprisingly, AI-driven SOC “co-pilots” are topping the lists for cybersecurity predictions in 2025, which often describe these tools as game-changers.
“AI-driven SOC co-pilots will make a significant impact in 2025, helping security teams prioritize threats and turn overwhelming amounts of data into actionable intelligence,” says Brian Linder, Cybersecurity Evangelist at Check Point. “It’s a game-changer for SOC efficiency.”
AI-driven SOC co-pilots are generative AI tools that use machine learning to help security analysts run and manage the SOC. Common co-pilot tasks include detecting threats, managing incidents, triaging alerts, predicting new trends and patterns for attacks and breaches and automating responses to threats. Co-pilots may be proprietary tools built by the company for their specific needs or commercially available cybersecurity co-pilots such as Microsoft Copilot.
For example, a co-pilot can review alerts and use AI to predict which are most likely to be a high priority. This reduces a common issue in SOCs: false positives. The analysts can then focus on the alerts that are most likely to be a real threat. Because they are not chasing down noncritical alerts, analysts have more time to spend on actual threats and are more likely to be successful in containing the threat.
Co-pilots can take many different forms in a SOC. Analysts can use the co-pilot similarly to how many people use ChatGPT, assigning it a specific task such as incident response. The analyst enters information about a specific incident, and the co-pilot analyzes data to suggest possible causes as well as how the organizations should respond to the incident. However, you can also use co-pilots to automate parts of the workflow without human intervention, such as monitoring current firewalls and detecting vulnerabilities.
Businesses that turn to AI-driven co-pilots to help manage their SOC see a wide range of benefits. Common benefits include:
Like many AI tools, co-pilots can take over many manual and repetitive tasks currently done by humans. However, the fear of AI replacing the need for humans in the SOC is not likely to become reality. Setting up co-pilots to operate without human oversight or intervention would likely be a mistake. But businesses that have analysts and co-pilots work together can see a reduction in risk, better responses and higher employee satisfaction.
While co-pilots can be the first line of defense in the SOC, companies should set up gen AI tools so that humans remain the ultimate decision-makers. For example, an analyst may set up an automation with an AI-driven co-pilot to monitor and prioritize alerts based on set criteria. Yet, as threat actors begin using new tactics, the analyst may need to change the criteria to catch the latest threats. Once the co-pilot identifies a high-priority alert, the human can ask the tool to analyze the situation and provide recommended next steps. The analyst then uses human judgment to make the best decisions in the situation and instructs the tool to take the next action, such as shutting down systems or taking the network temporarily offline.
When it comes to putting co-pilots in action, consider starting on a small scale with a limited use case. Many organizations use a commercial product to start, leaving open the option to create a proprietary tool in the future. Creating a list of time-consuming tasks in the SOC, especially those that are error-prone or frustrating for analysts, will help you determine which use case to start with. After launching the tool, a single analyst can gather feedback and make changes.
Upon seeing success, your team can begin expanding the use of co-pilots to additional analysts and use cases. By taking a measured approach to using co-pilots and continuously soliciting feedback from the analysts, businesses can create a partnership between analysts and co-pilots that improves human job satisfaction while also keeping the organization more secure.