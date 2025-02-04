How AI-driven SOC co-pilots will change security center operations

AI-driven SOC co-pilots are generative AI tools that use machine learning to help security analysts run and manage the SOC. Common co-pilot tasks include detecting threats, managing incidents, triaging alerts, predicting new trends and patterns for attacks and breaches and automating responses to threats. Co-pilots may be proprietary tools built by the company for their specific needs or commercially available cybersecurity co-pilots such as Microsoft Copilot.

For example, a co-pilot can review alerts and use AI to predict which are most likely to be a high priority. This reduces a common issue in SOCs: false positives. The analysts can then focus on the alerts that are most likely to be a real threat. Because they are not chasing down noncritical alerts, analysts have more time to spend on actual threats and are more likely to be successful in containing the threat.

Co-pilots can take many different forms in a SOC. Analysts can use the co-pilot similarly to how many people use ChatGPT, assigning it a specific task such as incident response. The analyst enters information about a specific incident, and the co-pilot analyzes data to suggest possible causes as well as how the organizations should respond to the incident. However, you can also use co-pilots to automate parts of the workflow without human intervention, such as monitoring current firewalls and detecting vulnerabilities.