Trick or treat? What we never knew about the Halloween candy supply chain



The National Confectioners Association survey (link resides outside ibm.com) from last month shows 82% of Americans are NOT afraid to celebrate Halloween this year which is sweet news for retailers. Their annual survey reveals consumers will spend USD 324 million on Halloween candy (up a monstrous 48% from last year). So what’s the trick? Will the shelves be bare before the goblins come out?

The threat of empty shelves has haunted customers and retailers alike creating a tricky situation for businesses. Companies like Walmart and Lowes prepared for Halloween by ordering more (link resides outside ibm.com) product and stocking their shelves early. This year all ages — not just kids — are celebrating Halloween and the fright of candy and costume shortages are driving consumers to buy early.

Enough of the scary news. Focusing on the biggest treat for consumers this year is seeing how the candy industry is becoming more transparent with its supply chain, more responsible with its sustainability practices and more committed to making the world a safer and better place.